PRELUDE available Now!

Hello Adventurers!

The PRELUDE to Halls of Torment has been released and we invite everyone to play!

This is a stand-alone

Demo version of Halls of Torment and can be played for free.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2316660/Halls_of_Torment_Prelude/

We hope you’ll join us on our adventure making the game by giving it a try and if possible leave some feedback along the way. The PRELUDE savegame will be fully compatible with the main version of the game and can be played on Windows and any Linux device, including the Steam Deck.

Since the development of the game is in full swing, many parts of the game are still not fully fleshed out, yet. This includes bits that you can find in the PRELUDE. While development continues, we intend to update the demo version with bug fixes, QoL updates, and other changes that affect the content including the demo.

What can you play in the Demo?

3 Characters

2 Stages

20+ unique enemies

7 Abilities

100+ Traits

50+ Quests

30+ Items

Halls of Torment will have full gamepad support. You can already play it with a gamepad but we are aware of some limitations in certain UIs. This will be fixed in the upcoming weeks.

If you enjoy the game, please spread the word, wishlist the main game and join our Discord to be part of our community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218750/Halls_of_Torment/

Cheers!