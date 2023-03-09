 Skip to content

Amber Trail update for 9 March 2023

Steam Achievements!

Share · View all patches · Build 10729657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

In v1.0.5 there is integration with Steam Achievements

First 15 steam achievements are now available to unlock with this version. Plenty of space for more :)

Thank you all, and have fun in Amber Trail :)

