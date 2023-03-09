 Skip to content

Checkerboard Collection update for 9 March 2023

Viking Chess

9 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new game type known as "Viking Chess" or "Hnefatafl".

Hnefatafl was a popular game in medieval Scandinavia and was mentioned in several of the Norse sagas.

