TowersRTS update for 9 March 2023

Bug fixes

TowersRTS update for 9 March 2023

Improvements:

  • Yetis now throw snowballs
  • Improved the faction trigger effect
  • Replaced the old description for items in the Shop with the same popup window as profile window

Level Changes:

  • The spawn of the Tombs got adjusted
  • Added a neutral tower to the level "Melting Glaciers"
  • Changed the team of the shooting towers in "Interruption"

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where attacking tombs as orks would cause a crash
  • Fixed a bug in the shop where the description to unlock the hero were not showing correctly
  • Fixed the hint text in level with the tomb mechanic
  • Fixed a bug where you could not enter the level "Oasis"
  • Fixed wrong minimap settings on some levels of lavaland and iceland
  • Fixed a bug with the mechanic in "Hot Springs" and "Oasis", causing a crash
  • Fixed a bug where the stats would not completely show after a multiplayer match
  • Fixed a bug where unit kills and deaths were not counted correctly
  • Fixed a visual bug of the death animation from Grant
  • Fixed a bug where after purchasing a hero for the first time the profilewindow didnt show anything in heroes tab
  • Fixed a bug where the normal unit skin of factions were not visible in the profile window

