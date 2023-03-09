Improvements:
- Yetis now throw snowballs
- Improved the faction trigger effect
- Replaced the old description for items in the Shop with the same popup window as profile window
Level Changes:
- The spawn of the Tombs got adjusted
- Added a neutral tower to the level "Melting Glaciers"
- Changed the team of the shooting towers in "Interruption"
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where attacking tombs as orks would cause a crash
- Fixed a bug in the shop where the description to unlock the hero were not showing correctly
- Fixed the hint text in level with the tomb mechanic
- Fixed a bug where you could not enter the level "Oasis"
- Fixed wrong minimap settings on some levels of lavaland and iceland
- Fixed a bug with the mechanic in "Hot Springs" and "Oasis", causing a crash
- Fixed a bug where the stats would not completely show after a multiplayer match
- Fixed a bug where unit kills and deaths were not counted correctly
- Fixed a visual bug of the death animation from Grant
- Fixed a bug where after purchasing a hero for the first time the profilewindow didnt show anything in heroes tab
- Fixed a bug where the normal unit skin of factions were not visible in the profile window
