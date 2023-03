Share · View all patches · Build 10729593 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The Elevation event has started.

Fixed the effect of the "duration" suffix for a number of abilities for all classes.

Fixed the influence of affixes for the "bloodlust" ability.

