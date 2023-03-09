Happy Birthday Hex of Steel! 3 years already!

Over 400 updates have been made (in reality way more, it's just it's only the ones that have a change log..), and it's not over just yet!

On average, that's 1 update every 3 days, NON-STOP.

CHANGES

AI planes will not suicide anymore by attacking things they shouldn’t (like bombing a tile that has 3 AAs around it and would destroy the AI plane).

AI minors plane buying rate. They will buy more now.

Trains can now go and embark/disembark in refinery tiles.

Ambush during bad weather for planes have been disabled. No more ambush, planes will just blocking the way.

AI if historical focus is turned ON in the settings will not use landing crafts anymore (Specific list of countries that should not be using them, example: Yugoslavia, Finland…)

FIXES