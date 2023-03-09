 Skip to content

Hex of Steel update for 9 March 2023

6.6.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Birthday Hex of Steel! 3 years already!
Over 400 updates have been made (in reality way more, it's just it's only the ones that have a change log..), and it's not over just yet!
On average, that's 1 update every 3 days, NON-STOP.

CHANGES
  • AI planes will not suicide anymore by attacking things they shouldn’t (like bombing a tile that has 3 AAs around it and would destroy the AI plane).
  • AI minors plane buying rate. They will buy more now.
  • Trains can now go and embark/disembark in refinery tiles.
  • Ambush during bad weather for planes have been disabled. No more ambush, planes will just blocking the way.
  • AI if historical focus is turned ON in the settings will not use landing crafts anymore (Specific list of countries that should not be using them, example: Yugoslavia, Finland…)
FIXES
  • Mails not being sent when playing PBEM multiplayer (or when trying to set up a new password).
  • Entrenchment wasn’t taken into account anymore.
  • AIs engineers not being engineers when newly bought. Behaved as regular infantry.

