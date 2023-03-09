New map The Slaughterhouse now available to play!

We're thrilled to announce that DEVOUR's brand new map The Slaughterhouse is now available to play for free! Check out the trailer here:

While you've been patient, we've been busy. We've always wanted to push the boundaries when it comes to the themes of our maps, and in The Slaughterhouse you'll be confronted with our boldest attempt yet to shock you. The Slaughterhouse is tough. We want a win on this map to feel like a well earned achievement. You'll be working together to collect machine oil, bones and pigs, but we'll leave it to you to figure out exactly what you'll need to do with them. We have stain remover, if you need some...

The Slaughterhouse takes place in the recently abandoned meat factory that once served as cult member Nathan's first workplace. Returning to exact revenge on his former colleagues, Nathan has summoned and become possessed by the demon Azazel, leaving bloody destruction in his wake.

Notes discarded around the map will give players an opportunity to learn about Nathan's history with the place he once clocked in and out of.

Check out what else is included in The Slaughterhouse update below:

Two New Perks

Conservationist: UV charge regenerates 100% faster when flashlight is off (does not work in Nightmare mode).

Powerful Insight: Batteries are highlighted through walls.

New Outfit

Check out this awesome new outfit for Molly, now available for purchase in DEVOUR's in-game shop:

Flashlight

We've also introduced a new flashlight, 'Hemorrhage', as part of our Supporter Edition (don't worry, if you already own the Supporter's Edition, you'll automatically get access to it!)

The Slaughterhouse Robes

Here are the 4 unique Robes you'll be working to collect in The Slaughterhouse:

Hard Mode

Nightmare Mode

Collect all Barbed Wire

Dunk 1000 Pigs

Full 4.0 changelog below

New map The Slaughterhouse

New outfit for Molly: Send In The Clowns

1 new perk: Conservationist

4 new robes

1 new flashlight

Perk changes: Long Sighted buffed to 60%. Acceleration buffed to 30%. Field Medic buffed to 70%.

Crawler now also increases speed when in vents by 50%

Adjusted calculation for when Team Leader and Repellent perks activate so vertical distance is not factored in if its within the hard vertical limits, meaning they activate slightly more

Fixed a bug that could allow the downed player to be revived before being sent to purgatory on Town and Slaughterhouse

Fixed a bug that could cause the main menu to show in the lobby when joining the game using a Steam invite

We discovered an edge case that caused revive to be double speed. This is now fixed.

The outfit and perk buttons in the lobby now display an error when clicked if there has been an issue retrieving your data from Steam

Rats and goats have been optimised to greatly free up resources on their respective maps

Fixed a bug where opening the text chat while in a long interact causes the long interact to be locked in progress

Client ping is now displayed when opening the in game menu

Credits now improved in VR

The Farmhouse back door colliders have been improved for smoother movement through it

Your own active perk is now displayed on the player menu (in co-op only)

Issues with PS4 Dualshock controllers fixed on Mac OSX

Fixed issues with glyphs with Czech language

New setting to toggle Tutorials under Gameplay settings

New setting to toggle Blood Effects under Gameplay settings

New setting to toggle Vent Auto Crouch under Gameplay settings

Fixed some cases where specific endings had audio that could not be controlled via the Sound Effects volume

Fixed an issue where the master volume could stay set to 0 if the host disconnected during a jump scare

Changed the purchase flow for cosmetics when a browser needs to be opened

Fixed an occlusion issue in the Asylum treatment area

Voice chat is now affected by certain reverb areas like cave on The Inn

Fixed animals not fleeing from reconnected players

Pets no longer make a sound until the in game intro has completed

And Beyond!

It's been a year since The Town, and while we know players have been used to more frequent map releases, game development takes time, especially with a team as small as ours. Previously, we pushed ourselves to burn out in order to get content out more frequently, but that isn't sustainable over the long term. As a team, we're super proud of The Slaughterhouse and the quality the extra development time has given it.

As always, a huge thank you to our incredible community of players, streamers, content creators, fan artists, and supporters across all social media platforms. Your enthusiasm and the fun we see you have with DEVOUR is the reason we are committed to avoiding complacency and continuing to bring you unique co-op horror scares well into the future.

