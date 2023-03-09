 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

iRacing update for 9 March 2023

2023 Season 2 Hotfix 1 [2023.03.08.02]

Share · View all patches · Build 10729510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Hotfix contains a critical fix for the 2023 Season 2 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Hotfix below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/38446/2023-season-2-hotfix-1-release-notes-2023-03-08-02#latest

2023 Season 2 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2023.03.08.02]

This Hotfix includes a critical loading fix for the Creventic Endurance Special Event.

CARS:

Mercedes-AMG GT4
Fixed a critical loading error when attempting to load this car into a Session on the Old Damage Model.

Changed files in this update

iRacing Windows Depot 266415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link