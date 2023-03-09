2023 Season 2 Hotfix 1 [2023.03.08.02]

This Hotfix contains a critical fix for the 2023 Season 2 Release.
You can find the Release Notes for this Hotfix below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/38446/2023-season-2-hotfix-1-release-notes-2023-03-08-02#latest
2023 Season 2 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2023.03.08.02]
This Hotfix includes a critical loading fix for the Creventic Endurance Special Event.
CARS:
Mercedes-AMG GT4
Fixed a critical loading error when attempting to load this car into a Session on the Old Damage Model.
Changed files in this update