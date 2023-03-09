Patch 0.8.2.4 - More fixes (Mainly missing particles)

This patch gets rid of one crash and also it might fix animals not eating. (I have not been able to replicate it myself, so I am not sure - my animals eat without a problem, but please let me know!)

I also updated the program I use, (GameMaker 2) and they changed how some of their particle functions work, which led to particles disappearing after a few frames with the last patch, so I had to update the system I use. But it should be fine now =)

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias