Grim Realms update for 9 March 2023

Patch 0.8.2.4 - More fixes (Mainly missing particles)

Share · View all patches · Build 10729508

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch gets rid of one crash and also it might fix animals not eating. (I have not been able to replicate it myself, so I am not sure - my animals eat without a problem, but please let me know!)

I also updated the program I use, (GameMaker 2) and they changed how some of their particle functions work, which led to particles disappearing after a few frames with the last patch, so I had to update the system I use. But it should be fine now =)

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

