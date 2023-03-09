Update #14: Improving zombies

#ZOMBIES
-> Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a zombie's visual would sometimes not match its hitboxes.
- Fixed a bug due to which, after interrupting the run-attack animation, the zombie stopped in place, losing momentum.
->Features
- Added stabs (the ability to pierce zombies with sharp weapons).
- Added interruption of hit reactions of zombies. You can now interrupt zombie attacks.
- Added an additive layer of animations when shooting at zombies (now they react to hits with animations).
- Added repulsion of zombies when shooting at them (the repulsion force depends on the specific weapon).
- Added interruption of attacks, and run-attacks of zombies. Now, if he tries to hit you, but realizes that the distance is too large - he will smoothly cancel his attack and again try to get to the distance necessary for the attack, and not hit the air.
#FEATURES
- Added an icon indicating that the backpack is full
- Removed Christmas items and Valentine content
#FIXES
- Fixed a bug with heroic holograms.
- Fixed a bug where during despawn zombies blood would appear even if it was disabled in the game settings.
- Disabled hand collision for dead players (now dead players can't push zombies or objects).
- Fixed network bugs that could lead to the removal of quest items when one of the players (not the host) left.
- Fixed a bug that caused some activated items to be enabled after linking, and were enabled until the moment of first use.
Changed files in this update