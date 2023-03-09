 Skip to content

Requisition VR update for 9 March 2023

Update #14: Improving zombies

Update #14: Improving zombies

Share · View all patches · Build 10729098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
#ZOMBIES

-> Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a zombie's visual would sometimes not match its hitboxes.
  • Fixed a bug due to which, after interrupting the run-attack animation, the zombie stopped in place, losing momentum.

->Features

  • Added stabs (the ability to pierce zombies with sharp weapons).
  • Added interruption of hit reactions of zombies. You can now interrupt zombie attacks.
  • Added an additive layer of animations when shooting at zombies (now they react to hits with animations).
  • Added repulsion of zombies when shooting at them (the repulsion force depends on the specific weapon).
  • Added interruption of attacks, and run-attacks of zombies. Now, if he tries to hit you, but realizes that the distance is too large - he will smoothly cancel his attack and again try to get to the distance necessary for the attack, and not hit the air.
#FEATURES
  • Added an icon indicating that the backpack is full
  • Removed Christmas items and Valentine content
#FIXES
  • Fixed a bug with heroic holograms.
  • Fixed a bug where during despawn zombies blood would appear even if it was disabled in the game settings.
  • Disabled hand collision for dead players (now dead players can't push zombies or objects).
  • Fixed network bugs that could lead to the removal of quest items when one of the players (not the host) left.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some activated items to be enabled after linking, and were enabled until the moment of first use.

