Share · View all patches · Build 10728952 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 13:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Quick hotfix!

Attempted fix for speedrun route not working after 1.5 in levels 2-5 & 5-3.

Improved autosplitter functionality, now includes world and level index.

I've found a solution to the issue where the submit key doesn't work in the menu. Will address in next update!

Cheers!