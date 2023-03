Share · View all patches · Build 10728909 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 09:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Heroes!

Here is the first changelog after the Release 1.0:

Fixed a softlock occurring when taking the perk “Explosive Hemoglobin”

Fixed a softlock occurring when corpses spawn on the same tile as a hero.

Fixed the text for the “Bee Sting Scroll” skill which was displaying a key code instead of the skill’s name.

