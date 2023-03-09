Update v0.9.0.35 (Sauerkraut)

We’ve seen that some users have had issues with the previous update, so we’ve reacted as fast as we could to fix them with this patch.

On the other hand, we want to let you know that we’ve already started working on the SteamDeck port, which will arrive later this month as you can see in our development roadmap. We can’t wait for you to see for yourselves how cool the game looks with adapted controls and revised UI layout.

Changelog

Improvements:

Heroes now shout words of encouragement to the recruits when you send them jogging. Try it out by selecting a hero and clicking the “Jogging” button on their detail panel.

We’ve added spark effects to generators and power poles when they are almost at their overload limit, so you have more visual warnings and can get ahead of the problem.

Bugfixes:

Thank to the report of the recruits Byuyu”, Fernan9159, !Destex, MoonMonger, Glitch, unaljoy, Fla313, !World, FMFan2014, RAR_Dingo, sg13x…….., we have fixed a bug in which the characters would freeze after doing some operations like upgrading a building with workers inside.

Thanks to the report of Pimpf5 we have fixed the bug where no building or recruit could be selected after loading a save after the previous patch.

Fixed a bug reported by AndrewXD where characters currently on a mission were not appearing in the building’s soldier list.

Fixed a bug in witch the game would crash after selecting a reception center containing the maximum number of recruits at level 3.

Fixed a bug where some characters would overlap in the same place in the reception center.

Diana’s and Julie’s special hero perks were swapped. Now they are applied correctly.

Pro tip - #2

Remember that building placement is very important in One Military Camp. If you want maintenance to work well, spread the maintenance buildings around the camp, don’t concentrate them in one spot. This will make it easier for them to reach all points in the camp.

“A One Military Camp story” - #2

Sergeant Campbell reviewed every bed in the barracks, he measured the cover, and checked how our uniforms were hung in the lockers.

Excuse me, sir.

Yes, Hawkins?

I don’t mean to be disrespectful, sir, but why is it so important to have our beds so perfectly made up?

I could give you any number of reasons, Hawkins - Campbell continued, moving through the barracks, under the watchful eye of the other recruits and checking the rest of the beds.

It could be because I want you to be well rested tomorrow, to continue training. Or it could be because I want every and each of my recruits to be equal. But the truth is... -He turned and looked at us.

-... if you pay attention to what you are doing at every moment, it doesn't matter if it is housekeeping or defusing explosives, and if you strive to do it perfectly, things will work out. If you are thinking of what you are going to do next, or that boy or girl you met last week, you might fail. I don't care if you fail with your beds, but you won't be able to try again if you fail with explosives. Do you understand?

-Yessir -We all answered at the same time.

-Ok, now, full equipment, start running around the camp.

There's another thing I admired about Campbell. He said run, he ran with us. And believe me when I say he may have been old, but he was unbeatable. He never took off his hat, never stopped to drink and his example was our best motivation. Ok, maybe having to clean the latrines if you finished last also helped.

Once I heard that the Vikings used the same word for "chief" and "shield", and Campbell was truly our shield, you felt safe under his command, even if it was just basic instruction. Things could change in the coming weeks, I didn't know, but for now I enjoyed following him. I wondered if some day I would have a batch of recruits under my command.

by David Martinez