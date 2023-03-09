Update 0.1.4.13 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! In this patch we've added the ability to shift + left click on buildings to begin placement of a new version of that building. Along with that we have updated the Main Menu/Pause Menu style and fixed an issue with Mining Submarine assignment.
We're hard at work on a slightly larger update, and we'll give more info on this soon!
Feature:
- Shift Click on a building to begin placement of that type of building.
- Updated Main Menu styling.
Bug Fixes:
- Fix for Mining Submarines Save/Load issue.
- Submarine Command and Dock building selection hover say they add submarine slots.
Changed files in this update