Surviving the Abyss update for 9 March 2023

Update 0.1.4.13 Patch Notes

Build 10728724

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! In this patch we've added the ability to shift + left click on buildings to begin placement of a new version of that building. Along with that we have updated the Main Menu/Pause Menu style and fixed an issue with Mining Submarine assignment.
We're hard at work on a slightly larger update, and we'll give more info on this soon!

Feature:
  • Shift Click on a building to begin placement of that type of building.
  • Updated Main Menu styling.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fix for Mining Submarines Save/Load issue.
  • Submarine Command and Dock building selection hover say they add submarine slots.

