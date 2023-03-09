Update 0.1.4.13 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! In this patch we've added the ability to shift + left click on buildings to begin placement of a new version of that building. Along with that we have updated the Main Menu/Pause Menu style and fixed an issue with Mining Submarine assignment.

We're hard at work on a slightly larger update, and we'll give more info on this soon!

Feature:

Shift Click on a building to begin placement of that type of building.

Updated Main Menu styling.

Bug Fixes: