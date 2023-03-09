Patch Notes v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10728721 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 12:19:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi, Bravelanders! We have prepared the new upate for you.

Boss chest



Now, after an intermediate boss, the heroes will receive a boss chest with additional coins, equipment and possibly even provisions.

New spot animation



We have improved the animation of selectable points for movement. Now it's easier to choose a point to move, especially after visiting the store.

Bugs fixing:

Fixed a critical bug with a blacksmith hero from the DLC

Enemies running across the arena now do not break the points of the appearance of other enemies

When playing 2+, the team will not be thrown into the main menu after winning the final boss

The icon of information about the team is displayed on the current hero, and not on the leader of the squad

Fixed a mistake that when playing 3+, heroes can be displayed in the wrong order

The quality of life

You can view information about the team in the lobby and in the store, and not just on the world map

If we defeated all enemies, then the coins remain on the battle arena for a minute instead of a few seconds

Critical hit animation accent increased

Best regards,

Tortuga Team.