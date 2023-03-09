Patch Notes v1.0.3

Hi, Bravelanders! We have prepared the new upate for you.
Boss chest
Now, after an intermediate boss, the heroes will receive a boss chest with additional coins, equipment and possibly even provisions.
New spot animation
We have improved the animation of selectable points for movement. Now it's easier to choose a point to move, especially after visiting the store.
Bugs fixing:
- Fixed a critical bug with a blacksmith hero from the DLC
- Enemies running across the arena now do not break the points of the appearance of other enemies
- When playing 2+, the team will not be thrown into the main menu after winning the final boss
- The icon of information about the team is displayed on the current hero, and not on the leader of the squad
- Fixed a mistake that when playing 3+, heroes can be displayed in the wrong order
The quality of life
- You can view information about the team in the lobby and in the store, and not just on the world map
- If we defeated all enemies, then the coins remain on the battle arena for a minute instead of a few seconds
- Critical hit animation accent increased
Best regards,
Tortuga Team.
Changed files in this update