Knights of Braveland update for 9 March 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Bravelanders! We have prepared the new upate for you.

Boss chest


Now, after an intermediate boss, the heroes will receive a boss chest with additional coins, equipment and possibly even provisions.

New spot animation


We have improved the animation of selectable points for movement. Now it's easier to choose a point to move, especially after visiting the store.

Bugs fixing:
  • Fixed a critical bug with a blacksmith hero from the DLC
  • Enemies running across the arena now do not break the points of the appearance of other enemies
  • When playing 2+, the team will not be thrown into the main menu after winning the final boss
  • The icon of information about the team is displayed on the current hero, and not on the leader of the squad
  • Fixed a mistake that when playing 3+, heroes can be displayed in the wrong order
The quality of life
  • You can view information about the team in the lobby and in the store, and not just on the world map
  • If we defeated all enemies, then the coins remain on the battle arena for a minute instead of a few seconds
  • Critical hit animation accent increased

Best regards,
Tortuga Team.

