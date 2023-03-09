Patch Notes - 0.3.0.56:230309-1200

After many tens of hours of meticulous testing, repeating reproduction steps, and forehead bruising, this patch brings fixes to two critical bugs (and a few other minor ones). The first is a long-standing but extremely rare case causing track numbers to desync between the client and server, preventing players from issuing orders against those tracks because the server does not recognize the track number. The second is the more recent but extremely frustrating issue of projectiles and missiles phasing through ships under certain conditions. I could probably do an entire devlog on tracking down the causes of both of those 2 bugs, but the important thing is that they should haunt us no longer.

I apologize to those of you with slow internet because even though this is just bug fixes it is still a full-size patch. Fixing the SGM-H-2 issue required a rebuild of the archive storing all of our game assets.

Changes/Features:

Added line to DC locker stat cards showing whether the provided teams can perform restores.

Bug Fixes: