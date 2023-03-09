 Skip to content

A Thousand Years update for 9 March 2023

Update v0.6.5

Build 10728493

With this update we released a much more stable version of the game, with a lot of fixes and scenery optimizations.

  • Fix, survive waves mode freezes once the mission is over
  • Florins won cannot exceed the max unlockable items cost
  • Fix, now party banners overlap correctly
  • Fix, Demon, was too slow in battle
  • Sceneries, optimizations and small fixes
  • Sceneries, enabled instancing for many materials
  • Sceneries, small changes to Woodcutter and Mine
  • Darker shadows for main light in sceneries
  • Tutorial, new steps, changed some texts
  • Tutorial, fixed camera glitch when pointing a city

And a personal note: last year I was so lucky working almost full-time on this project. It was a fantastic year and I was able to make huge progresses on the game. This year things have changed and I had to start a new job as a freelancer. This is why updates and new content will come at a slower pace.
Anyway, the project won't stop and will always keep it's special place in my heart!

Enjoy your time!
-Max

