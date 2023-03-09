Update v0.6.5

With this update we released a much more stable version of the game, with a lot of fixes and scenery optimizations.

Fix, survive waves mode freezes once the mission is over

Florins won cannot exceed the max unlockable items cost

Fix, now party banners overlap correctly

Fix, Demon, was too slow in battle

Sceneries, optimizations and small fixes

Sceneries, enabled instancing for many materials

Sceneries, small changes to Woodcutter and Mine

Darker shadows for main light in sceneries

Tutorial, new steps, changed some texts

Tutorial, fixed camera glitch when pointing a city

And a personal note: last year I was so lucky working almost full-time on this project. It was a fantastic year and I was able to make huge progresses on the game. This year things have changed and I had to start a new job as a freelancer. This is why updates and new content will come at a slower pace.

Anyway, the project won't stop and will always keep it's special place in my heart!

Enjoy your time!

-Max