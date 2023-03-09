Update 352 – Quality of Life

Hello Warriors!

We are very happy and proud to see so many of you enjoying the game, while we are getting back to our regular work schedule. Today we are introducing a number of important changes that will improve the overall quality of life for all the players, as well as some server-side optimizations. Part of our team is also back at work creating new content that will be getting introduced in the following weeks, so sharpen your swords and prepare for what will be coming soon to the world of Gloria Victis.

We would also like to make an important statement about the New Beginning Server merges.

Without any further delay, let’s see what today’s update brings!



_The screenshot’s authors will be awarded.Sean Quinn, ChOJO and Rambs – check your Ambers in the next few days!_

Changelog v.1.0.7

Current State of Servers

A month has passed since the launch and after the intense time, now comes the stabilization. During the release, we set up more servers than would normally be needed, and now, with improved servers’ performance and the stabilization of the population, we believe it is important to merge some of the servers. The planned merge should bring the population together, bringing more fun and challenging than before. We have decided to merge certain servers together in such a way that will maintain the balance between all the nations and increase the number of fun battles and activities that will be happening on such servers.

The merge will take place on the 10th of March, after the weekly rankings end, in order for the players to receive the reward they have earned. After the merge, the Glory, Guild, and Arena rankings of the servers will be merged together. The following servers will be merged together:

Europe Region:

Wolfield 3 and Wolfield 6 will be merged under the name of Wolfied 3

Wolfield 4 and Wolfield 5 will be merged under the name of Wolfied 4

NA/SA Region:

Holmridge 3 and Holmridge 4 will be merged under the name of Holmridge 3

Holmridge 5 and Holmridge 6 will be merged under the name of Holmridge 4

This will allow for more challenge, as there will be more players competing on the same server, and more opportunities for large-scale battles.

Changes in the Market

Today’s update brings a change that will improve how the Market works. From now on, not only will it become faster to use, but will become more responsive with a special loading icon showing that the players’ request is being processed. From now on, the Market will run smoother and with fewer lags, making it more reliable and more pleasurable to use.

Follow the Content Creators

We are very happy to see so many new content creators join our Community, as well as to see how the content creators we’ve already had grown in numbers! We encourage all of you to visit the channels of these amazing creators and hopefully find some content for you:

— WekizZ: https://www.twitch.tv/wekizz

— NexxPK: https://www.youtube.com/@NexxPK

— Solem Gaming: https://www.youtube.com/@SolemGaming

Quality of Life

— Adjusted the places of treasure map quests in order for them to be more accessible and visible.

— Adjusted the ambiance volume in certain places around the map, as they were too loud.

— Added additional information to skin set purchases in the Supporter’s Shop, to make the skin’s requirements more visible.

— As a part of a server-side optimization of how workstations work, the notifications about processed ores in furnaces, etc. will be now shown only upon opening the workstation.

Fixes

— Fixed an edge case that prevented the Jagged Blade event from progressing.

— Fixed an edge-case bug that let players start crafting without the required money to pay the workshop fee.

— Fixed the servers changing positions on the server list too fast.

— Fixed the display of the crafting level bar in the Crafting window.

— Added a tooltip to the crafting level bar that displays the exact exp a player has/needs for the next level.

— Fixed an edge case where fire totems or roadblocks would not break properly.

— Fixes to some in-game translations.

— Fixed a well on Mereley Farm to be properly interactable.

— Fixes to certain quest dialogues that would not let a player progress the quest in some edge cases.