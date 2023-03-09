 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 9 March 2023

Hotfix - Port area adjustments (MacOs only)

Share · View all patches · Build 10728333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small hotfix release for MacOs version of Flashing Lights
Fixing Port area missing materials and terrain adjustments

Changed files in this update

Flashing Lights Depot MAC Depot 605742
  • Loading history…
