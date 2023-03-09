 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 9 March 2023

Patch 1.8.5 - Fixed Red & Green Citadel effects

Patch 1.8.5 - Fixed Red & Green Citadel effects

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Red and Green citadel attack modifier effect of adding Savage/Poison to physical attacks was removing all the other attack modifiers. This is now fixed where Savage/Poison is added to the existing list of modifiers instead.

Changed files in this update

Paladin Oath Depot [Windows] Depot 1671591
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Depot [MacOS] Depot 1671592
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Depot [Linux] Depot 1671593
  • Loading history…
