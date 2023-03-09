The Red and Green citadel attack modifier effect of adding Savage/Poison to physical attacks was removing all the other attack modifiers. This is now fixed where Savage/Poison is added to the existing list of modifiers instead.
Paladin's Oath update for 9 March 2023
Patch 1.8.5 - Fixed Red & Green Citadel effects
Patchnotes via Steam Community
