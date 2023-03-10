Major update 0.3.0

Thank you playing The Use of Life!
Today, we are excited to finally release this update, continuing the story with Chapter 3 of the Misha route!
This update also introduces advanced classes, such as the Swordmaster and Curseblade, adding even more variety and thrill to the game's unique battle system."
[Additional Features]
- Added Chapter 3 of the Misha route
- Partially implemented advanced classes
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed several bugs
- Made text edits
Thank you very much for supporting and playing The Use of Life!
If you still haven't played The Use of Life, the game is currently discounted at 20% OFF for the PLAYISM Publisher Sale, so don't miss out!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1483370/_/
Playism
Visit the Playism Website
Follow us on Steam
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Changed files in this update