Major update 0.3.0

Thank you playing The Use of Life!

Today, we are excited to finally release this update, continuing the story with Chapter 3 of the Misha route!

This update also introduces advanced classes, such as the Swordmaster and Curseblade, adding even more variety and thrill to the game's unique battle system."

[Additional Features]

Added Chapter 3 of the Misha route

Partially implemented advanced classes

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed several bugs

Made text edits

Thank you very much for supporting and playing The Use of Life!

If you still haven't played The Use of Life, the game is currently discounted at 20% OFF for the PLAYISM Publisher Sale, so don't miss out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1483370/_/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website

Follow us on Steam

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook