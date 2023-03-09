[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. The Breath of Spring

Share · View all patches · Build 10728168 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey, Survivors!

Another week and another “Crossout Movie-Brunch” is here with a bunch of fresh videos!

Today:

What about artcrafting? Or is fighting in such a way nuts? Check it out with JBRider:



During last week the main in the community topic was a PTR with updated mechanics of projectile damage. So how is it? CAC1QU3 has made his review:



And the last one. Just an amazing frag-movie by that_guyfire:



And that’s all!

Don’t forget to support your favorite author, like and subscribe and see you next week!

