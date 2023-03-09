 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 9 March 2023

[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. The Breath of Spring

Share · View all patches · Build 10728168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hey, Survivors!
Another week and another “Crossout Movie-Brunch” is here with a bunch of fresh videos!

Today:

  • What about artcrafting? Or is fighting in such a way nuts? Check it out with JBRider:
  • During last week the main in the community topic was a PTR with updated mechanics of projectile damage. So how is it? CAC1QU3 has made his review:
  • And the last one. Just an amazing frag-movie by that_guyfire:

And that’s all!
Don’t forget to support your favorite author, like and subscribe and see you next week!

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 10728168
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link