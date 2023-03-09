 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

乡村狂想曲 update for 9 March 2023

Hot spring map update

Share · View all patches · Build 10728123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Villagers have a chance to appear on the map of the hot spring during the day or night.
You can check whether there are people in the hot spring on the small map. If you want to change people, you can sleep and refresh.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link