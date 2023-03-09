Villagers have a chance to appear on the map of the hot spring during the day or night.
You can check whether there are people in the hot spring on the small map. If you want to change people, you can sleep and refresh.
乡村狂想曲 update for 9 March 2023
Hot spring map update
