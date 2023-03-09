Sky Strikers first DLC Grumble Support Pack is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Strikers! We are thrilled to announce that our first DLC is now available!

Introducing Grumble, the outfit with a bat made of ice cream. That's right, no more rules prohibiting you from satisfying your cravings on the field - this is literally edible equipment! With the Grumble Supporter Pack DLC, you too can show off your love for the ones that push the game forward, and started the ice cream bat revolution. This skin comes with a new set of sounds and visual effects, to cool down even the most exuberant opponents.

Plus, by purchasing this pack, you'll be supporting healthy game development and helping us create more awesome, free content for you to enjoy. This is just a little first step, we can’t wait to show you what we’re working on next.

Go on and bend the rules! Get your Grumble DLC now and make your opponents drool with envy!

See you on the field!

Sky Strikers Dev Team