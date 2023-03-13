St. Francis and Friends Major Update is here!

Rejoice Inkulinati Masters,

All of us here at the studio are proud to announce that the first Major Inkulinati update is here! We wanted our first major content drop to be one for the ages, packed with new characters and improvements. An update that will make you go “splendid”. We hope that it is exactly how you felt. So, what do we have in store for you? Well, quite a bit! Let us tell you about what you can expect to see once you download that update.

First up, we have a new Inkulinati Master and a new Army of Beasts! May we introduce to you St. Francis and his loveable-yet-deadly furry and feathery Army. He is the patron saint of the environment and animals, so it’s only fitting that by his side you will encounter sword, bow, and spear-wielding Pigeons, a Sheep Devotee, and the Wolf Pilgrim! How exciting! Along with the new Beasts, St. Francis will also have all new hand actions, like shooting a deadly Stigmat Laser and the all-new ability to add Armour. Hopefully, these new additions will keep your heads scratching - just don’t scratch while the Stigmata Laser is going off in full-blast mode.

We’ve also added new minimaps and Battlefields to Journey Mode, along with a new Battlefield object - the Pilgrims Shrine. We’ve also polished our Battlefield randomization system, meaning that the odds of having the same Battlefields appearing in your campaign run should be greatly diminished. This should add more replayability to Inkulinati. Fear not, as we are listening to your feedback and we’re working on making the game even more replayable.

We’ve also added a new playable Tiny Inkulinati - the one and only Andreas from Pentiment! Yes, you’ll be able to choose the Andreas look in Journey mode, as well as in Duel mode. We’ve been huge fans of Obsidian for what seems like forever, and when Pentiment was announced, we were thrilled that another game that’s tackling medieval art is coming out. We then had a chance of meeting them personally at Gamescom and had a fantastic week with them where we talked about games, medieval times, and more. We clicked and became friends. We had this wild idea of putting each other characters in our games, like a little easter egg exchange, and after a few emails back and forth it became a reality! So, Inkulianti Masters, we hope you give Andreas a warm welcome to the Inkulinati universe and thank you to our friends at Obsidian for making this happen!

We’ve been hearing your thoughts and feedback on the game itself, and we worked a lot on balancing Inkulinati. We’ve rebalanced the Easy mode (like, a lot, so it should be much easier to play) as well as the Normal mode. Now, here’s a question for you. Tell us, how are these modes now? Do they feel ok, or should we tinker with them more? Tell us, as we would love to hear your thoughts.

These are just some of the new additions that we’ve implemented. There’s more that we did too. If you want to see the full list of changes, have a look at our changelog which is just below. And please, keep your feedback incoming. We can’t stress enough just how useful it is to have your comments coming through. This is our first major update. There will be more coming. We would love to hear what you would like to see more of. So leave your comments, join and comment in our Discord, and make your voice heard. After all, we are doing this Early Access adventure with you.

All the best and speak soon,

Yaza Games and Daedalic Entertainment