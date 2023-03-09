 Skip to content

Gods Of Defense Playtest update for 9 March 2023

v0.18.0 Rebalancing with two new currencies

Gods Of Defense Playtest update for 9 March 2023

v0.18.0 Rebalancing with two new currencies

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Rebalanced the meta-progression. Introducing two new currencies for late-game

    • Knowledge - Granted for every Monument you build
    • Wisdom - Granted for every gate you destroy in the final 9 battles (instead of hope)

The usages for these currencies are not implemented yet, but I wanted to get the rebalanced version out to playtesters so that their feedback is based on the latest build.

  • Implemented ESC key handling for dialogs in main gameplay (it's not documented, but some would expect this as standard behavior)
  • Performance fixes. More will be coming soon.
  • Made some explosion VFX bigger
  • Reduced Mortar AOE radius a tiny bit to check its power
  • Fixed corruption bar's incorrect width
  • Turkey's trails are now visible above dark clouds

