v0.18.0 Rebalancing with two new currencies

Rebalanced the meta-progression. Introducing two new currencies for late-game
- Knowledge - Granted for every Monument you build
- Wisdom - Granted for every gate you destroy in the final 9 battles (instead of hope)
The usages for these currencies are not implemented yet, but I wanted to get the rebalanced version out to playtesters so that their feedback is based on the latest build.
- Implemented ESC key handling for dialogs in main gameplay (it's not documented, but some would expect this as standard behavior)
- Performance fixes. More will be coming soon.
- Made some explosion VFX bigger
- Reduced Mortar AOE radius a tiny bit to check its power
- Fixed corruption bar's incorrect width
- Turkey's trails are now visible above dark clouds
