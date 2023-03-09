- Added Delay to Line Clear Animation: The delay for the line clear animation has been doubled and is now the same as the delay for adding new blocks. Previously, it was half the delay time.
- Added Feature to Add New Lines: To assist players who struggle with slow block placement in the early stages, a new feature has been added to the game. This feature was previously only available in debug mode. The line clear function in debug mode remains unchanged.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 9 March 2023
20230309 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
