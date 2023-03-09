 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 9 March 2023

20230309 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10727982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Delay to Line Clear Animation: The delay for the line clear animation has been doubled and is now the same as the delay for adding new blocks. Previously, it was half the delay time.
  2. Added Feature to Add New Lines: To assist players who struggle with slow block placement in the early stages, a new feature has been added to the game. This feature was previously only available in debug mode. The line clear function in debug mode remains unchanged.

