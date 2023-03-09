Hotfix - v0.19.98

This is a hotfix for a couple major issues in yesterday's update.

We'd brought in an engine change which had fixed a number of minor minor texture-related bugs, but accidentally created a few major texture-related bugs.

These were:

Most notable was that text rendering was failing on many models of AMD graphic cards, as well as many (most?) models of Mac, and also on the Steam Deck.

Road rendering was somewhat broken, with roads appearing extremely pixelated, when compared against earlier builds of the game.

Both of these bugs were caused by the same engine change, and should now be entirely fixed. Apologies to everyone who was affected, and huge thanks to the players who brought them to our attention and helped confirm that our fixes worked for them!

-T