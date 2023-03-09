The Crackpet Show - 1.1.7 [Patch]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We continue to support The Crackpet Show, and today we have a patch that addresses an issue that has affected the most hardcore members of our community. In some rare cases, after successfully defeating 15+ bosses in Endless Mode, the game could crash or slow down significantly. Everything from finding a fix for this issue to properly testing it wasn't easy, but we believe this should help make the fight for the top of the leaderboards less stressful.

We've also tweaked the behavior of Stimpack - especially in co-op, killing yourself with it could cause players to get stuck.

Fixing the above issues wouldn't be possible without your detailed feedback and sharing log files, so once again, THANK YOU! <3

1.1.7 Changelog

Fixes

fixed rare endless mode crashes on higher tier waves

fixed advertising popup (easter egg) overlapping UI

fixed missing translations and typos

fix an issue when player kills himself by using Stimpack after clearing the stage in a co-op mode

Other

added a loading screen animation on the game start

