Touge Shakai update for 9 March 2023

Hotfix, Build 0008

Build 0008

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed Ghosts not loading on Time Attack Restart
  • Fixed Mizuka Bodykit Conversion Unlock Level
  • Fixed Multiplayer Joining Bug that duplicates commands in certain scenarios
  • Fixed Save File rolling back
  • Fixed name parsing of .ogg song files

