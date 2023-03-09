Update «Valhalla Calling»

Congratulations, our Vikings! We would like to present to you «Valhalla Calling» - our long-awaited major update.

We fixed most of the bugs so that immersion in the atmosphere of the game was as complete and comfortable as possible. And most importantly, a complete redesign of the game awaits you. So raise your sails - we are starting the journey with the brand new "Valand"!

Added:

— New location of peace;

— Complete redesign of the game.

At the same time, it was fixed:

— A bug in which units did not stand out completely and did not obey;

— A bug with which the ship could float on land;

— Prohibition of building objects on mountains and in inaccessible places;

— Improved optimization and increased FPS.

Stay with us.

Sincerely, the Valand team.