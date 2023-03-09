 Skip to content

Valand update for 9 March 2023

Update «Valhalla Calling»

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Congratulations, our Vikings! We would like to present to you «Valhalla Calling» - our long-awaited major update.

We fixed most of the bugs so that immersion in the atmosphere of the game was as complete and comfortable as possible. And most importantly, a complete redesign of the game awaits you. So raise your sails - we are starting the journey with the brand new "Valand"!

Added:
— New location of peace;
— Complete redesign of the game.

At the same time, it was fixed:
— A bug in which units did not stand out completely and did not obey;
— A bug with which the ship could float on land;
— Prohibition of building objects on mountains and in inaccessible places;
— Improved optimization and increased FPS.

Stay with us.
Sincerely, the Valand team.

