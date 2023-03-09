New day, new patch!
Here’s what we’ve done:
- Say goodbye to the crackling noise.!
- Fixed bugs that prevented multiple types of rewards from showing up, despite having been granted
- We made it easier to pick up a statue to prevent unintentional revives from triggering
- The “phantom footsteps” bug should be gone now
- Fixed a bug that made vaults go flying when goo was attached to them
- Major adjustment to XP for win/loss: Now you’ll earn 500 XP regardless
- Fixed a bug that caused some players to get stuck in the menu
- We fixed the most frequent client crashes
- And more small bug fixes and adjustments
We’re so happy you’ve been playing with us! Thanks for making this a true beta and helping us balance, debug, and design along the way!
Embark
Changed files in this update