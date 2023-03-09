 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

THE FINALS PLAYTEST update for 9 March 2023

Patch 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10727716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New day, new patch!

Here’s what we’ve done:

  • Say goodbye to the crackling noise.!
  • Fixed bugs that prevented multiple types of rewards from showing up, despite having been granted
  • We made it easier to pick up a statue to prevent unintentional revives from triggering
  • The “phantom footsteps” bug should be gone now
  • Fixed a bug that made vaults go flying when goo was attached to them
  • Major adjustment to XP for win/loss: Now you’ll earn 500 XP regardless
  • Fixed a bug that caused some players to get stuck in the menu
  • We fixed the most frequent client crashes
  • And more small bug fixes and adjustments

We’re so happy you’ve been playing with us! Thanks for making this a true beta and helping us balance, debug, and design along the way!

Embark

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link