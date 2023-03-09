New day, new patch!

Here’s what we’ve done:

Say goodbye to the crackling noise.!

Fixed bugs that prevented multiple types of rewards from showing up, despite having been granted

We made it easier to pick up a statue to prevent unintentional revives from triggering

The “phantom footsteps” bug should be gone now

Fixed a bug that made vaults go flying when goo was attached to them

Major adjustment to XP for win/loss: Now you’ll earn 500 XP regardless

Fixed a bug that caused some players to get stuck in the menu

We fixed the most frequent client crashes

And more small bug fixes and adjustments

We’re so happy you’ve been playing with us! Thanks for making this a true beta and helping us balance, debug, and design along the way!

Embark