Tiny Troopers: Global Ops Deploys Today.

Troopers!

Suit up and answer the call of duty in a world where supervillains are causing global chaos.

Celebrate the return of the Tiny Troopers, a true indie game that first launched on mobile, before Wired published its console debut back in 2014! Since then Wired has taken on the licence where we teamed up with Epiphany Games to create an all-new game for the latest generation of consoles!

Watch the launch trailer below:

Players can battle solo as a lone wolf or team up in couch co-op with 3 friends for split-screen action. Alternatively, players can take on Tiny Troopers: Global Ops in online co-op with friends on any available format.

The multiplayer rollout has been a huge amount of work, as we were determined to bring full cross-play across all formats. Launching today, but continuing to be developed and optimised you’ll be able to join games with players across PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation. Currently, at launch, Nintendo players will only be able to join rather than host games, but as we stabilise the servers and optimise with more players joining, we hope to be able to turn on the ability to host in the coming days.

Tiny Troopers has always been an ‘evergreen’ title for us - today might be the launch but we are committed to continuing to develop and optimise the game over the coming months. We ask players to send any feedback to our feedback page, our Discord or through Steam.

Also, keep your eyes peeled as we announced a music release two weeks ago in support of our charity partner War child - we can’t wait to share more on this next week!

Known issues we’re working on hotfixes for (updated daily)

Online may throw out random issues depending on the network connection and console speed. These issues only happen when going into a mission or returning to the HQ. We’re working on the fix for this right now

