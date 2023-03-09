- Optimized some AI to reduce the frame drop when combating the Boss
- Fixed a bug where the Cochlea can be triggered multiple times
- Fixed a bug where the game music is turned off when restarting the game
Bio Prototype update for 9 March 2023
Patch Note V0.4.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update