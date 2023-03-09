 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bio Prototype update for 9 March 2023

Patch Note V0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10727684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized some AI to reduce the frame drop when combating the Boss
  • Fixed a bug where the Cochlea can be triggered multiple times
  • Fixed a bug where the game music is turned off when restarting the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link