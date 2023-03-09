 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 9 March 2023

0.71.176

Build 10727644

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • decal updates:
    -- alpha only basecolor option: base color texture will only control blending
    -- surfacemap support: decal can modify surface occlusion, roughness, metalness, reflectance
    -- texture tiling support: decal can use material's texMulAdd, which enables texture atlasing
  • weather: sky texture rotation can be controlled
  • character controller sample:
    -- camera rotation vertical limiters and smoothing
    -- character footprints will be placed at every step to demonstrate decal system usage from script
  • added custom object sorting priority for transparent
  • editor:
    -- you can now create and remove subsets from a mesh
    -- object merging fix when merging instanced objects

