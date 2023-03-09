- decal updates:
-- alpha only basecolor option: base color texture will only control blending
-- surfacemap support: decal can modify surface occlusion, roughness, metalness, reflectance
-- texture tiling support: decal can use material's texMulAdd, which enables texture atlasing
- weather: sky texture rotation can be controlled
- character controller sample:
-- camera rotation vertical limiters and smoothing
-- character footprints will be placed at every step to demonstrate decal system usage from script
- added custom object sorting priority for transparent
- editor:
-- you can now create and remove subsets from a mesh
-- object merging fix when merging instanced objects
Wicked Engine update for 9 March 2023
0.71.176
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update