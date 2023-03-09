 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 9 March 2023

Update, Version 20230309

########DEVELOPMENT############
Bad news: File corruption happened, and something in the art pipeline died.
Good news: I took some time, and upgraded some ancient tools to some new ones. Still, some things need to be rebuilt. But we will get there.
############Content##############
[NAFO]Added combat art assets for the NAFO ambassador. (I was trying to verify if the new art pipeline restored some functions of the damaged one. But, things start to get a bit wild. See below.)
[NAFO]When making customized teammates, you can now make fellas. (For story reasons, you cannot use fella art assets on your main character for now.)
[NAFO]You can now also edit your customized teammates to fellas. You now can also edit fellas to non-fellas.
[NAFO]Fellas have a relatively higher emotional damage resistance.
[Item/Alchemy]New item: Acid (This kind of acid is not very strong. But, it can be used in alchemy to make even stronger acid.)
[Enemy]Sandworms may now drop acid.
########DEVELOPMENT############
坏消息：电脑故障，一些美术资源开发流程上的工具受损。
好消息：我顺便把一些古老的美术开发用的软件升级到了更新的版本。还有一部分需要重建，不过我们会一路上解决这些问题的。
############Content##############
【NAFO】加入了北大西洋柴犬组织大使的战斗美术资源。（我原本只是计划去验证新的美术流水线是否有旧流水线中被损坏的一些功能。结果，事情朝着奇怪的方向发展了。见下方。）
【NAFO】当创建自定义的队友的时候，你现在可以创建Fella队友了。（由于剧情的缘故，你暂时还不能把主角变成Fella外观。）
【NAFO】在你编辑自定义队友的时候，你可以把普通的队友转化成Fella队友了。反之也可以。
【NAFO】Fella有较高的情感伤害抗性。
【物品/炼金】新物品：酸液 （这种酸液的腐蚀性不是很强。但是，可以通过炼金制作更强大的酸液。）
【敌人】沙漠蠕虫现在可能掉落酸液。

