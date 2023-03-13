 Skip to content

R2Beat: 音速觉醒 update for 13 March 2023

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》3月13日临时维护公告

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：

为了给玩家更好的游戏体验，我们将于3月13日18:00进行服务器临时维护，预计维护时间2小时，维护期间无法登录并进行游戏。

维护时间：2023年3月13日18:00

预计维护完成时间：2023年3月13日20:00

维护内容：
修复游戏内异常掉线的问题。

本次维护给您带来不便，敬请理解！
临时维护后，我们将会对所有玩家发放临时维护补偿金钥匙*1，请大家在邮件里查收。

