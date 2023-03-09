 Skip to content

Final Profit: A Shop RPG update for 9 March 2023

Update Notes - 1.0.0.02 - March 9th 2023

Build 10727323

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added a prompt when first meeting Apple Custard that you can talk to them to find out your Apple Spirit count.
  • Made it so that the product choice log will now take into account the new 3rd Tea option.
  • Added a repeating prompt to begin the trade quest when it is relevant.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a typo in one of the Faeona cutaway scenes.
  • Fixed a rare issue where you could get stuck in the City Markets.
  • Fixed a bug where the player got stuck in a looping dialogue in Aberton Manor.
  • Fixed a bug causing a cutscene with Odina to get stuck if the player had made certain choices.
  • Fixed a typo in dialogue with the Bird.
  • Fixed a reference to Custard that said Crumble instead.
  • Made it so that the Tea easy acquisition method can still be achieved if the Tea Vendor has already moved to his second location.
  • Fixed the triggers for orange, jukebox, and egg achievements.
  • Fixed a set of text boxes missing backgrounds in the Capital.

I hope you're all having fun!

Please consider leaving a Steam Review to help spread the word!

