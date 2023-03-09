Update Notes - 1.0.0.02 - March 9th 2023

Changes:
- Added a prompt when first meeting Apple Custard that you can talk to them to find out your Apple Spirit count.
- Made it so that the product choice log will now take into account the new 3rd Tea option.
- Added a repeating prompt to begin the trade quest when it is relevant.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a typo in one of the Faeona cutaway scenes.
- Fixed a rare issue where you could get stuck in the City Markets.
- Fixed a bug where the player got stuck in a looping dialogue in Aberton Manor.
- Fixed a bug causing a cutscene with Odina to get stuck if the player had made certain choices.
- Fixed a typo in dialogue with the Bird.
- Fixed a reference to Custard that said Crumble instead.
- Made it so that the Tea easy acquisition method can still be achieved if the Tea Vendor has already moved to his second location.
- Fixed the triggers for orange, jukebox, and egg achievements.
- Fixed a set of text boxes missing backgrounds in the Capital.
