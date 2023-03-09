Fixed wrong bookmark links in the book

Optimized minimap rendering

Added slow minimap updates for the trail effect

Reduced the intensity of the lighting system

Fixed the old display of the characteristics of the reactor system in the reactor card

Added extra lighting clear at changing maps

Improved lighting texture clearing in battle

Reduced biomass distribution rate

Fixed bugs in the biomass distribution algorithm

Added cleaning of the particle systems when going to the main menu and back

Fixed auto-pickup not working on the win condition

Fixed translation errors in the repair drone description

Fixed wrong mouse position when using eyedropper in windowed mode

Fixed rare game crashes related to rocket lighting

Fixed game crash when exiting a map with a storm

Fixed incorrect texture sizes in windowed mode when dimming or starting battle animations

Changed the name of the reactor System to Heating Resistance

Fixed incorrect text formatting of system modules for nuclear reactor

Fixed incorrect mech parameters in research text

Fixed a bug with not repairing the last point of damage when using a repair drone on allied mechs by the special talent

Fixed armor texture overlay for centipede boss

Fixed centipede texture flickering while paused

Fixed FPS drop when mechs explode at the edge of the map

Changed the mech destroyed notification

Added low health indicator for pilots

Added a ping around a destroyed mech if it's not tied

Added resource spawns for each giant centipede link

Added a new city menu when cults appear in the city

Added the ability to distribute special troop units across districts, clearing them of cultists and protecting the district from future attacks

Once per day, each district with a cult reduces its condition by one level

Once per day, each district with a cult infects two other districts, preferring districts with lower. If an area with a special troop is chosen, the cultists lose the battle

Hints about finding cultists are displayed on the left side

Added sounds for finding cultists and calling an assault team

Added an algorithm for pulling the rammer out of the walls

Added an algorithm for pulling the stingray out of the walls

Improved the attack behavior of the stingray to let it retreats sometimes

Added radio sounds near areas that have accessibility

Added district selection sound

Added different sounds when hovering over a district depending on whether it has a special function

Increased weapon machine gun power consumption to 5

Increased machine gun damage to 8

Reduced machine gun fire spread to 10 degrees

Weather effects now appear only from the edges of the map

Reworked movement rules for weather effects

Added an indicator about enemy artillery if it is outside of the camera

Added a repair bot icon to the mech card

Added dependence of the amount of each ammunition type on the percentage of the number of each weapon type in the mech

Increased the amount of all ammo by 25%

Highlighted the commander's skills

Highlighted the commander's slot

Updated control buttons in the standard menu

Improved visibility of the controls button

Added blinking for district 62 mentioning when sending mechs

Updated the damaged districts popup menu. Now it is displayed as cards for each district.

If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.

Mech Engineer discord group:

https://discord.gg/TXJckyg5uD

MicroProse discord group:

https://discord.gg/microprose-official-681523353651249174