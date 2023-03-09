Fixed wrong bookmark links in the book
Optimized minimap rendering
Added slow minimap updates for the trail effect
Reduced the intensity of the lighting system
Fixed the old display of the characteristics of the reactor system in the reactor card
Added extra lighting clear at changing maps
Improved lighting texture clearing in battle
Reduced biomass distribution rate
Fixed bugs in the biomass distribution algorithm
Added cleaning of the particle systems when going to the main menu and back
Fixed auto-pickup not working on the win condition
Fixed translation errors in the repair drone description
Fixed wrong mouse position when using eyedropper in windowed mode
Fixed rare game crashes related to rocket lighting
Fixed game crash when exiting a map with a storm
Fixed incorrect texture sizes in windowed mode when dimming or starting battle animations
Changed the name of the reactor System to Heating Resistance
Fixed incorrect text formatting of system modules for nuclear reactor
Fixed incorrect mech parameters in research text
Fixed a bug with not repairing the last point of damage when using a repair drone on allied mechs by the special talent
Fixed armor texture overlay for centipede boss
Fixed centipede texture flickering while paused
Fixed FPS drop when mechs explode at the edge of the map
Changed the mech destroyed notification
Added low health indicator for pilots
Added a ping around a destroyed mech if it's not tied
Added resource spawns for each giant centipede link
Added a new city menu when cults appear in the city
Added the ability to distribute special troop units across districts, clearing them of cultists and protecting the district from future attacks
Once per day, each district with a cult reduces its condition by one level
Once per day, each district with a cult infects two other districts, preferring districts with lower. If an area with a special troop is chosen, the cultists lose the battle
Hints about finding cultists are displayed on the left side
Added sounds for finding cultists and calling an assault team
Added an algorithm for pulling the rammer out of the walls
Added an algorithm for pulling the stingray out of the walls
Improved the attack behavior of the stingray to let it retreats sometimes
Added radio sounds near areas that have accessibility
Added district selection sound
Added different sounds when hovering over a district depending on whether it has a special function
Increased weapon machine gun power consumption to 5
Increased machine gun damage to 8
Reduced machine gun fire spread to 10 degrees
Weather effects now appear only from the edges of the map
Reworked movement rules for weather effects
Added an indicator about enemy artillery if it is outside of the camera
Added a repair bot icon to the mech card
Added dependence of the amount of each ammunition type on the percentage of the number of each weapon type in the mech
Increased the amount of all ammo by 25%
Highlighted the commander's skills
Highlighted the commander's slot
Updated control buttons in the standard menu
Improved visibility of the controls button
Added blinking for district 62 mentioning when sending mechs
Updated the damaged districts popup menu. Now it is displayed as cards for each district.
If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.
