Zero Wing update for 9 March 2023

Zero Wing Patch 2 Update Notes

Build 10727192

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Choose your framerate: 60 Hz or original for authentic feeling
  • Insert coin option: Enable or disable the classic arcade start screen
  • COIN button added to controllers
  • Settings bug fixed: Full screen display / resolution and refresh rate saved correctly
  • Border art fix: Enabling border tutorial will no longer enable border art
  • Scanline save settings fix: Scanline settings are now saved correctly and a restore default option has been added
  • HUD issues fixed
  • Raw Input Button Icons: Additional button icons added for common game controllers
  • Practice Mode improvement: Speed Pickup Option added
  • Sound quality improvements (Work in Progress)
  • Added an option to restore game defaults (zero all DIP switches)

