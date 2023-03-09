 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 9 March 2023

Patch 0.8.2.3 - More fixes!

Patch 0.8.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch does the following:

  • Gets rid of a crash related to a settler being taught a perk by a social interaction.
  • Improves equipping stuff further (especially when equipping items laying on the ground). Also: equipping items from the ground will no longer always cause an order to store previously held items, which will instead be dropped to the ground and handled like other loot.
  • When falling, beings will now land on lowered draw bridges and not just pass through.
  • Dead humans stuck in the air will fall down, as they should.
  • Deers are less agressive and deals less damage. (The male ones where a little OP)

There has been reports of animals still refusing to eat and I am of course looking into this and will do my best to fix this later today. Please keep the feedback coming!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

