Patch 0.8.2.3 - More fixes!

This patch does the following:

Gets rid of a crash related to a settler being taught a perk by a social interaction.

Improves equipping stuff further (especially when equipping items laying on the ground). Also: equipping items from the ground will no longer always cause an order to store previously held items, which will instead be dropped to the ground and handled like other loot.

When falling, beings will now land on lowered draw bridges and not just pass through.

Dead humans stuck in the air will fall down, as they should.

Deers are less agressive and deals less damage. (The male ones where a little OP)

There has been reports of animals still refusing to eat and I am of course looking into this and will do my best to fix this later today. Please keep the feedback coming!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias