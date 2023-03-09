 Skip to content

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 9 March 2023

Mortal Rite 0.6.22 - Play Test Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10727051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ABILITIES

  • Added ability icons

CHARACTERS

Fia

  • Added 4 abilities
  • Disengage fixed to prevent player from falling to their death

Initiate

  • Can now leave shrapnel when he has Dawksin's abilities

Shold

  • Added new ability
  • Axe weapon move set updated

COMBAT

  • Added Poise Bar to show the current poise of targets.

ENEMIES

  • Should much better track their targets and should no longer run off for no reason.
  • Enemies should now properly look at their targets during movement that requires them to look at their targets.

Cultist Sword & Shield

  • Should be a bit more aggressive and shouldn't just be ignored anymore.

Cultist Archer

  • Updated behavior and abilities.

Ghouls

  • Should no longer flicker at a distance
  • Move at the proper speed now

ITEMS

  • Items now auto-equip by default. There is an option to toggle this feature on or off in the menu.
  • Added icons and item descriptions

LEVEL

Cultist Outpost

  • Falling Sectional-Bridge is no longer a valid location for Drop Point Dagger on death

SOUNDS

  • Added a lot of sounds.

SYSTEMS

  • New Save System to address issues with losing character and game state information between runs and on retry.
  • Destructible objects should now properly respawn on retry with the correct scale.
  • Upgraded to NVIDIA DLSS 3.1
  • Abilities and State shop added to Character Select level.
  • Turn in place logic and animations updated

