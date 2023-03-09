Mortal Rite 0.6.22 - Play Test Update

ABILITIES
- Added ability icons
CHARACTERS
Fia
- Added 4 abilities
- Disengage fixed to prevent player from falling to their death
Initiate
- Can now leave shrapnel when he has Dawksin's abilities
Shold
- Added new ability
- Axe weapon move set updated
COMBAT
- Added Poise Bar to show the current poise of targets.
ENEMIES
- Should much better track their targets and should no longer run off for no reason.
- Enemies should now properly look at their targets during movement that requires them to look at their targets.
Cultist Sword & Shield
- Should be a bit more aggressive and shouldn't just be ignored anymore.
Cultist Archer
- Updated behavior and abilities.
Ghouls
- Should no longer flicker at a distance
- Move at the proper speed now
ITEMS
- Items now auto-equip by default. There is an option to toggle this feature on or off in the menu.
- Added icons and item descriptions
LEVEL
Cultist Outpost
- Falling Sectional-Bridge is no longer a valid location for Drop Point Dagger on death
SOUNDS
- Added a lot of sounds.
SYSTEMS
- New Save System to address issues with losing character and game state information between runs and on retry.
- Destructible objects should now properly respawn on retry with the correct scale.
- Upgraded to NVIDIA DLSS 3.1
- Abilities and State shop added to Character Select level.
- Turn in place logic and animations updated
Changed files in this update