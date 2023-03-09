 Skip to content

Tragedy of Medusa update for 9 March 2023

Patch Notes for Tragedy of Medusa 1.0.0

Tragedy of Medusa 1.0.0 contains the following changes:

  • Complete Story
  • Dialog fixes throughout

Please report any issues and consider dropping a review. Thank you for playing Tragedy of Medusa.

