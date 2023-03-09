Introducing Controller Support!

We are excited to announce that the latest version of our game now includes full controller support! This means that players can now experience our game using their favorite controller and enjoy a more immersive and interactive gaming experience.

We invite all our players to test out this new feature and share their feedback with us. Your feedback is essential in helping us improve and refine the gameplay experience for everyone. So, please do not hesitate to let us know what you think!

In addition to adding controller support, we have also made some changes to the Settings panel to accommodate this new feature. This means that players can now customize their settings for both controller and keyboard/mouse inputs, providing a more personalized gaming experience.

Furthermore, adjustments to the tutorial ware made as a logical change was made to the creating rooms section when you're playing with a controller, in this case, the game automatically generates a name for the room, you can still change it, but that would require a keyboard.

We are thrilled to bring these new updates to our players and we can't wait to see how they enhance the overall gameplay experience. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to hearing your feedback!

Thank you.

WASD Games