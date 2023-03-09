Creepy Tale 3: Ingrid Penance released!

Hello!

Creepy Tale 3: Ingrid Penance is out on Steam. We invite you to explore into our creepy, but still fabulous world and help Ingrid atone for her sins. Or contrariwise - become a pure evil. You choose. True, during the first passage it will not be easy to keep one vector of actions and not create evil or good that you did not plan. The game has both a specific choice and a hidden one. Good deeds will be especially difficult. There is also a neutral ending. There are three endings in total. And how else, because this is the third part.

For lovers of stats: the game has hundreds of animations, tens of thousands of various sprites, more than 811 sounds and 42 music tracks. The total number of voice files is 666 for each language, which I think is a good sign.

Despite the fact that we have more than 10 years of game development behind us, we are now - in serial terminology - only at the end of the third season ... And then the most interesting awaits us.