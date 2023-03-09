2/28 Update: Dev Q&A

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

A new hero "Crunch" appeared on Planet Prime on February 28th, 2023!

We've prepared a Q&A to answer some of your questions!

Please check below for details.

Q1. What is the recommended lane for Crunch?

A1. The recommended lane for Crunch is Jungle, then Solo lane. Crunch is an outstanding Warrior that can perform well in both lanes.

Q2. It seems hard to survive with Crunch. Do you have any tips on surviving with Crunch?

A2. The most important items for Crunch are “Spirit’s Fang” and “Vamp Sword”.

Items such as “Greatsword of the Hurricane” and “Marauder’s Watch” are also important.

Following that, we recommend you equip a general-purpose Defense item such as “Ximmia’s Toy”. If the opponent's Magical Power is very strong, purchasing “Pendant of Confinement” is also a good idea.

The “Crunch Charge! (RMB-Skill)” skill has a short cooldown, and when used together with the “Crunch Encore! (R-Skill)” skill, you can instantly increase the charge distance.

Therefore, if you increase your skill retention with a Defense item, you will be able to enter using “Crunch Charge! (RMB-Skill)” and then use the skill again to get out easily.

Q3. Why is Crunch called “The Fist of Justice”?

A3. Crunch was created by humans and discarded by humans. He is wandering to find the meaning of his existence. Crunch hopes to create a righteous world where no one is abandoned or left out. With this belief, Crunch uses his fists against those who stand in his way. And that’s how he lives up to his name - “Crunch - The Fist of Justice”.

**Q4. What is the name of the duckling that appears in Crunch’s heroic-level skin [Wild West Sheriff]?

Will the duckling appear beside Crunch in the future?

**

A4. The duckling’s name is “Diego”. We currently have no plans to feature the duckling beside the hero.

Q5. Can you recommend a skill combo for players playing Crunch for the first time?

A5. The “Crunch Swing (Q-Skill)” skill is the core of damage.

As a basic combo, we’d like to recommend “Crunch Charge! (RMB-Skill)” -> “Crunch Blow (E-Skill)” -> “Crunch Swing (Q-Skill, Enhancement)” -> “Crunch Encore! (R-Skill, Normal Q-Skill)”.

If you're an expert, try mixing “Crunch Punch (LMB-Skill)” between combos.

When fleeing under unfavorable circumstances, you can travel long distances using “Crunch Charge! (RMB-Skill)” -> “Crunch Encore! (R-Skill)”.

That was today's Q&A on the new hero “Crunch”!

Feel free to ask us more questions and we will be back with an additional Q&A session!

Thank you.