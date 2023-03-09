 Skip to content

Waitventure update for 9 March 2023

Sounds and more

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added music and sound, muted by default
  • Added a mute button in the bottom right corner along with the pause button

Changes:

  • The game now detects system settings to apply dark mode or light mode by default
  • Alt+Enter now toggles fullscreen
  • Added a confirmation dialob before buying a character from collection. control/shift click will skip the dialog and use the previous behavior instead.
  • Enter key now closes confirmation dialogs as if you pressed "Yes"
  • Main character name is now remembered after resetting the game
  • Added a "Ready" sort option, which sorts characters by levels needed for fusion
  • Fusing mysterious goos now makes the resulting character keep all their stats, instead of averaging them
  • Reserve size increased to 512
  • Recruiting now shows the date the character was recruited (in-game dungeon date)

