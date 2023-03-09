Sounds and more

New:
- Added music and sound, muted by default
- Added a mute button in the bottom right corner along with the pause button
Changes:
- The game now detects system settings to apply dark mode or light mode by default
- Alt+Enter now toggles fullscreen
- Added a confirmation dialob before buying a character from collection. control/shift click will skip the dialog and use the previous behavior instead.
- Enter key now closes confirmation dialogs as if you pressed "Yes"
- Main character name is now remembered after resetting the game
- Added a "Ready" sort option, which sorts characters by levels needed for fusion
- Fusing mysterious goos now makes the resulting character keep all their stats, instead of averaging them
- Reserve size increased to 512
- Recruiting now shows the date the character was recruited (in-game dungeon date)
Changed files in this update