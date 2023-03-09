Patch notes 1.0.7 (aka: The Bandages)

Officially added bandages and are introduced with a cutscene that teaches the player how to craft and use one.

Level5's intro section was modified to allow cutscene to happen. Also added new collectible in that new section.

Improved character movement speed on certain situations.

Tweaked crafting requirements so player cannot accidentally spend resources on other things, when a bandage or a jetpack is needed. This will avoid soft-lock situations.

We will keep improving the campfire. Bugs will take priority but in next updates we will try to introduce outfits!

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to leave feedback & suggestions in our Steam Community Hub or in our Discord server.