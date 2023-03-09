・Fixed some spelling mistakes in the English version.
・Added support for using items that do not recover on the morale recovery screen.
Yggdra Union update for 9 March 2023
1.0.5 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
・Fixed some spelling mistakes in the English version.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update