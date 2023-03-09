 Skip to content

Yggdra Union update for 9 March 2023

1.0.5 update

Build 10726678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed some spelling mistakes in the English version.
・Added support for using items that do not recover on the morale recovery screen.

Changed files in this update

