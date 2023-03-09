v0.5.3 - Bug Fixes & new Minimap Type

With the Version 0.5.3 we have fixed several bugs and added a new minimap type.

Different MiniMap Types

Settings:



Rotating Type:



TopDown Type:



Bug Fixes & Improvements

Settings screen size & refresh rate text are now displayed correctly

Minimap had sometimes colors on the road. This issue is now fixed.

Team Invites are now able to be accepted

Team Promote, Demote, Kick & Leave is now working correctly

Race Invitation Popup is now properly showing up

The Car of a player is now removed from the Race when leaving the Game or returning to the Paddock

The Create Race Menu showed every other player in the Paddock as "Player01". This issue is now fixed and shows the correct player name

server stability is now a bit better

laps selection was changed from 1,3,6,12,15,20,25,30 -> 1,3,10,15,20,25,30

laps selection dropdown menu has now an increased height so the scrollbar is invisible for people who often plays on higher amount of laps

Race Arena preperations in the Paddock an in the Backend

The next major Update will add a new Race Arena. Some parts of it can be already seen in the Paddock but are disabled until it is fully completed. More on that in a seperate Information Post.