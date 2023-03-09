 Skip to content

Phantom Racing update for 9 March 2023

v0.5.3 - Bug Fixes & new Minimap Type

v0.5.3 - Bug Fixes & new Minimap Type

Build 10726428

With the Version 0.5.3 we have fixed several bugs and added a new minimap type.

Different MiniMap Types

Settings:

Rotating Type:

TopDown Type:

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Settings screen size & refresh rate text are now displayed correctly
  • Minimap had sometimes colors on the road. This issue is now fixed.
  • Team Invites are now able to be accepted
  • Team Promote, Demote, Kick & Leave is now working correctly
  • Race Invitation Popup is now properly showing up
  • The Car of a player is now removed from the Race when leaving the Game or returning to the Paddock
  • The Create Race Menu showed every other player in the Paddock as "Player01". This issue is now fixed and shows the correct player name
  • server stability is now a bit better
  • laps selection was changed from 1,3,6,12,15,20,25,30 -> 1,3,10,15,20,25,30
  • laps selection dropdown menu has now an increased height so the scrollbar is invisible for people who often plays on higher amount of laps
  • Race Arena preperations in the Paddock an in the Backend

Next Major Update

The next major Update will add a new Race Arena. Some parts of it can be already seen in the Paddock but are disabled until it is fully completed. More on that in a seperate Information Post.

